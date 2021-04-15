Listen to Fiona Apple cover Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Love More’

Fiona Apple has delivered a rendition of Sharon Van Etten‘s ‘Love More’, recorded for the anniversary edition of the latter’s 2010 album ‘Epic’.

While Apple’s version still maintains the tender feel of Van Etten’s string-led original, she substitutes the strings for rolling percussion, reminiscent of her work on her 2020 album ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’.

Van Etten previously teased the cover on social media, sharing her performance of the track for her forthcoming film epic Ten: the documentary and concert, saying she was “honored” to have Apple cover the song.

Advertisement

Listen to Fiona Apple’s version of ‘Love More’ below:

Apple is the latest in a string of notable artists that have covered this song of Van Etten’s in particular throughout history. Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and members of The National covered this song in 2010 at Cincinatti’s MusicNOW Festival, with the former actually being joined by Sharon Van Etten to perform it at their 2017 appearance at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption.

‘Epic Ten’, due for release on Friday April 16, will feature covers of every song that originally featured on ‘Epic’. Big Red Machine, the joint project from Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, released their cover of album opener ‘A Crime’ early last month.

The release of that cover was followed by IDLES‘ cover of ‘Peace Signs’, Lucinda Williams‘ cover of ‘Save Yourself’, Shamir‘s cover of ‘Dsharpg’ and Courtney Barnett and Vagabon‘s cover of ‘Don’t Do It’.