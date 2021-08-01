Listen to five new Pop Smoke songs shared as part of second ‘Faith’ reissue

Five new Pop Smoke tracks have been released as part of a second deluxe edition of ‘Faith’, his most recent posthumous album.

The late Brooklyn rapper (real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson) was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.

Last week, ‘Faith’, which includes features from Chris Brown, Future, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Quavo and Kanye West, debuted at the Number One on the US album chart, earning Pop his second chart topper following 2020’s ‘Shoot for The Stars, Aim for The Moon’.

A deluxe edition of the album was released on July 20 to mark would have been the late rapper’s 22nd birthday. Now, a second reissue has arrived featuring five new records.

The five new tracks are titled ‘Rumble’ (featuring Tay Floss), ‘Don’t Know Em’ (featuring Rah Swish), ‘Double It’ (featuring Fetty Luciano), ‘Mr. Jones’ (featuring Anuel AA), ‘Bad Boys’ (featuring Obasi Jackson). A few of the newly added tracks were previously leaked and requested by fans to be added to DSPs.

Listen to the latest deluxe edition of ‘Faith’ below:

Reviewing the standard edition of ‘Faith’, which arrived last Friday (July 16), NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “The 15-track record is oversaturated with unnecessary features, hindering the raw talent still left in these small leftover snippets from the Canarsie star.”

The review added: “Weighed down by star power, which eclipses Pop Smoke, ‘Faith’ feels more disingenuous than its predecessor [‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’].”

Meanwhile, Pop Smoke’s mother has spoken about listening to her son’s music since he died, saying it’s “easier” to listen to his latest posthumous album ‘Faith’.

In an interview with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez, the rapper’s mother Audrey Jackson said it was “easier” to listen to ‘Faith’ and that she hadn’t been able to listen to ‘Shoot For The Stars…’ yet. “He does sound different on this, his sound, his style – it’s different,” she said.