Listen to FKA Twigs’ jittering new song ‘sad day’

Another enticing track from the enigmatic star's imminent second album

FKA Twigs has released another cut from her upcoming second album ‘MAGDALENE’.

The song, ‘sad day’, follows ‘cellophane’, ‘holy terrain’ (feat. Future), and ‘home with you’, which all feature on her new record due this Friday, November 9. Stream the jittering, intimate new track below:

Pitchfork reports that the song’s accompanying music video is currently in the works and is being directed by Emmy-nominated Atlanta director Hiro Murai. Murai helmed Atlanta star Donald Glover’s visionary video for ‘This Is America’ under the actor-musician’s Childish Gambino alias).

FKA Twigs, whose real name Tahlia Barnett, releases her first album in five years later this week.

Her preceding single, ‘home with me”, is paired with visuals that show the artist break free from an urban nightclub before ending up in a suburban back garden.

“You can take the girl out of the suburbs but you can’t take the suburbs out of the girl,” Barnett said of the third single from ‘MAGDALENE’. “‘home with you’ reinforced my reoccurring suspicion that when i’m in doubt, I should follow my gut and go home.”

‘MAGDALENE’ is the follow-up to 2014’s ‘LP1’ and arrives at the end of a tumultuous five year period that saw Barnett battle high-profile heartbreak as well as the effects of laparoscopic surgery.