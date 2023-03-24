Listen to Florence Pugh’s first material as a singer-songwriter

Florence Pugh has released her first material as a singer-songwriter.

Two of her songs, titled ‘The Best Part’ and ‘I Hate Myself’, appear on the soundtrack of her new film, A Good Person, which was released in cinemas today (March 24).

Pugh confirmed her music would feature on the Zach Braff-directed film’s soundtrack back in January. Between 2013 and 2016, she had uploaded a string of acoustic covers of songs by artists such as Coldplay and The Lumineers to YouTube as Flossie Rose. More recently, she teamed up with Harry Styles to sing ‘With You All The Time’, which featured on the soundtrack to Don’t Worry Darling.

More recently, she guested on her brother Toby Sebastian’s new single ‘Midnight’ earlier this month, and also acted in the video.

Pugh explained in an interview that the songs had been written specifically for the film. “I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace,” she told The Guardian. “It was unbelievably helpful and hard; I wanted a song to reflect the self-hatred she had for herself in a way that the audience can truly understand.”

Check out the songs below:

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s The Cultural Life last year, Pugh said she “would have put money on being a singer songwriter way before being an actor”, before revealing she thought she could write a full album after rediscovering her confidence with music.

The National’s Bryce Dessner also worked on the film’s soundtrack.

Despite Pugh’s contributions to the soundtrack, A Good Person has been met with mixed reviews. In a two-star review, NME wrote: “A Good Person unfortunately won’t stand as Braff’s finest achievement, and while Pugh and Freeman each give strong turns with what they’re given, even they can’t save this patchy effort from misfiring.”