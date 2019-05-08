Listen to Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak’s smooth new song, ‘More’

It's the latest collab shared from Lotus' sixth album
Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for a new song that features on Lotus’ forthcoming 27-track album, ‘Flamagra‘.
‘More’, a busy but beautiful guitar-laden track, follows the release of a number of songs from the American artist’s upcoming record including ‘Takashi’ and the Little Dragon-featuring ‘Spontaneous’.
The news comes with the announcement of his North American summer/autumn tour. Lotus’ 3D experience will hit major cities including New York, Houston, New Orleans before wrapping things up in his home of Los Angeles.
Other artists collaborating on FlyLo’s sixth studio album are Solange, Toro Y Moi, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, George Clinton, and many more.
Flying Lotus North American tour dates 2019
AUGUST
09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
16 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
17 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex
18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa
SEPTEMBER
02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
12 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo