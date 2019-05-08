Listen to Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak’s smooth new song, ‘More’

It's the latest collab shared from Lotus' sixth album

Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for a new song that features on Lotus’ forthcoming 27-track album, ‘Flamagra‘.

‘More’, a busy but beautiful guitar-laden track, follows the release of a number of songs from the American artist’s upcoming record including ‘Takashi’ and the Little Dragon-featuring ‘Spontaneous’.

The news comes with the announcement of his North American summer/autumn tour. Lotus’ 3D experience will hit major cities including New York, Houston, New Orleans before wrapping things up in his home of Los Angeles.

Other artists collaborating on FlyLo’s sixth studio album are Solange, Toro Y Moi, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, George Clinton, and many more.

Flying Lotus North American tour dates 2019

AUGUST

09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

16 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

17 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex

18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa

SEPTEMBER

02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

12 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo