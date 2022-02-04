Listen to Foals’ teaser of trance-y new single ‘2AM’

Foals have teased a trance-y new single called ‘2AM’ – listen to it below.

The group shared a short video clip featuring frontman Yannis Philippakis soundtracked by a trance-led new single, which was captioned “#2AM.”

You can listen to it here:

Back in December, Foals shared a new remix of their recent single ‘Wake Me Up’ by Gaspard Augé and Victor Le Masne.

The Oxford band returned with the track in November, marking their first material since 2019’s sister albums ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part One’ and ‘Part Two’.

The remix was a disco-tinged, synth-filled reimagining of ‘Wake Me Up’ courtesy of Augé and Le Masne, who are renowned for their work with Justice and Housse de Racket.

The duo have previously remixed Jungle‘s ‘Keep Moving’ as well as Myd and Mac DeMarco‘s collaborative song ‘Moving Men’.

The original ‘Wake Me Up’ landed at Number 12 in NME‘s 50 best songs of 2021 list. It was described as “the spiritual sequel to dancier moments like ‘My Number’ and ‘In Degrees’, but in truth it’s the fully realised disco infiltrator they’ve always threatened to write.”

Speaking to NME upon its release, frontman Philippakis explained: “We just really wanted to write transporter music that would just take us out of that room and the current time and the whole situation with the pandemic.

“We wanted to be transported anywhere else. We were craving it for ourselves almost as musical therapy, but also definitely thinking, ‘When and if things get back to normal, it’s going to be a joyous explosion of energy’. We wanted to write music that anticipated that.”

With their seventh studio album in the pipeline, Foals are set to embark on a UK headline tour in April. It follows a bill-topping appearance at this summer’s All Points East festival in London.