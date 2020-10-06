Listen to Fontaines D.C. cover The Beach Boys for new compilation album

Fontaines D.C. have debuted their impressive take on The Beach Boys‘ ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ for a new compilation that sees artists putting their own spin on iconic tracks.

Deezer’s ‘InVersions’ album also sees Arlo Parks performing her first ever song in French – a beautiful cover of Angèle’s ‘Ta Reine’.

Other covers on the new compilation include Alfie Templeman‘s take on Tears For Fears ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ and BENEE‘s soulful take on Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Back To Black’.

Describing their cover, Fontaines D.C. said: “Covering a Beach Boys song has always been a scary thing considering the genius arrangements, their playing, their harmonies, everything about it. But it was always something quite intriguing and especially when we thought about it from the point of view of subverting the light-heartedness that they conveyed most of the time.

We recorded a version of "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Beach Boys for @Deezer "Inversions". Listen to it here: https://t.co/Q7JZUwMUSa pic.twitter.com/IE2aRgdRbg — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) October 6, 2020

“So ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ we saw this kind of naive perspective towards love and marriage in the lyrics, and we were quite curious to see what would happen when you contrasted that approach with a darker musical palette. So we kind of slowed down the tempo and created a draggier tune for those lyrics to sit on top of. What came out of it is something that kind of reminds me a bit of The Jesus and Mary Chain and Rowland S. Howard.”

Their cover of the US group comes after they previously revealed how they had influenced the band’s second album, ‘A Heroes Death’.

“[The Beach Boys created] a dream-like, lying-back-on-a-lilo daydreaming sort of feeling we wanted to capture,” frontman Grian Chatten told NME.

“The thing about Brian Wilson and other people like Lee Hazelwood that really appealed to us when we were in the mood for escapist art was that they had a thoroughly built-up fantasy world that they’d quite fully realised in a sonic format. We talked a lot about the fantasy of our world and how we wanted to bring that to life.”