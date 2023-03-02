Listen to Fontaines D.C. cover Nick Drake’s ‘’Cello Song’

Fontaines D.C. have shared a cover of Nick Drake’s ‘’Cello Song’ – listen to it below.

The song features on a forthcoming covers compilation album called ‘The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake’, out July 7 via Chrysalis.

Along with the Dublin band’s cover, the new album will also feature contributions from Philip Selway of Radiohead, Let’s Eat Grandma, Emeli Sandé, Feist, Aurora, Bombay Bicycle Club and more.

Listen to Fontaines D.C.’s cover of ‘’Cello Song’ below.

The new album has been compiled by Chrysalis CEO Jeremy Lascelles and Nick Drake Estate manager Cally Callomon.

“Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist, but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists,” Callomon said in a press statement.

“Jeremy and I also felt it crucial that the album should flow, as a cohesive listening experience, as opposed to a gallery of separate exhibits. Whether we have succeeded in these two ambitions, only the listener can tell. We are honored and so grateful to all our friends, old and new, who took part in the making of this beautiful set.”

You can check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

‘The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake’

01. The Wandering Hearts: ‘Voice From a Mountain’

02. Fontaines D.C.: ‘’Cello Song’

03. Camille: ‘Hazey Jane II’

04. Mike Lindsay / Guy Garvey: ‘Saturday Sun’

05. Bombay Bicycle Club / The Staves: ‘Road’

06. Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘From the Morning’

07. David Gray: ‘Place to Be’

08. John Parish / Aldous Harding: ‘Three Hours’

09. Stick in the Wheel: ‘Parasite’

10. Ben Harper: ‘Time Has Told Me’

11. Emeli Sandé: ‘One of These Things First’

12. Karine Polwart / Kris Drever: ‘Northern Sky’

13. Craig Armstrong: ‘Black Eyed Dog’ [ft. Self Esteem]



02. Nadia Reid: ‘Poor Boy’

03. Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Which Will’ [ft. Elanor Moss]

04. Skullcrusher / Gia Margaret: ‘Harvest Breed’

05. Katherine Priddy: ‘I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind’

06. Aurora: ‘Pink Moon’

07. Joe Henry / Meshell Ndegeocello: ‘Time of No Reply’

08. Famous Blue Cable: ‘River Man’ [ft. Feist]

09. Liz Phair: ‘Free Ride’

10. Philip Selway: ‘Fly’

11. John Grant: ‘Day Is Done’

12. The Wandering Hearts: ‘Voice From a Mountain’

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. won Best International Group at the BRITs 2023 last month, with guitarist Carlos O’Connell dedicating the award to his bandmates.

The band sent in a video message from Australia, where they were on tour. “Thanks for voting us Best International Group,” guitarist Conor Curley said. “We sent our best man Carlos so we hope he’s behaving himself.”

“I’m having my first kid in 10 days now,” O’Connell explained. “My heart is fuller than ever, bringing life into this world and making sure that life is full of joy even though this world is hard and difficult.”

He added: “I’m happy to be here to celebrate that and to celebrate friendship. They’re my best friends in the world.”