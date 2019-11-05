Listen to Foo Fighters’ new B-sides and rarities EP, ‘02050525’

Dave and co. are celebrating their 25th year as a band with a string of special releases

Foo Fighters have shared a new EP of rare B-Sides online – listen to ‘02050525’ in full below.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band have made the collection available across streaming platforms on Friday (November 1) as they continue to celebrate their approaching 25th anniversary.

‘02050525’ follows on from the recent ‘00111125 Live in London’, the ‘01070725’ EP – containing a cover of Arcade Fire’s ‘Keep the Car Running’ – and last month’s ‘01020225’.

This latest offering includes ‘Spill’ (a B-Side from the ‘In Your Honour’ era), ‘Skin And Bones’, a cover of Jawbreaker’s 1992 song ‘Kiss The Bottle’, and 2005 B-Side ‘FFL (Fat F—ing Lie)’.

A demo version of the single ‘DOA’ is also featured, which was originally released as part of 2005’s ‘Five Songs and a Cover’ record.

Other new celebratory Foos releases include ‘00070725 Live at Studio 606’ and ‘00050525 Live in Roswell’ – a recording from the band’s show at the Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico, near the site of Area 51.

The new release comes after drummer Taylor Hawkins teased that special plans could be in the works to mark Foos’ quarter-century milestone. Looking ahead to their future, Foo Fighters said they were in the early stages of recording the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘ back in September.