Listen to Foo Fighters’ powerful 10-minute single ‘The Teacher’

Foo Fighters have released ‘The Teacher’, the final single from their upcoming 11th album ‘But Here We Are’.

The 10-minute-long track is the longest song the band have ever recorded, and sees Dave Grohl begin with an understated guitar intro, and ultimately build up to blaze of audio overload. It also references the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins and Grohl’s mother, Virginia.

Directed by multimedia artist Tony Oursler, the single’s accompanying video is a short film featuring emotive imagery and home videos from the band.

The director came to Foo Fighters’ attention via his work with David Bowie – specifically his video for Bowie’s landmark January 2013 single ‘Where Are We Now?’.

‘The Teacher’ follows the band’s previously released singles ‘Rescued’, ‘Under You’ and ‘Show Me How’. ‘But Here We Are’ is set for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records. Pre-order the album here.

Foo Fighters played two comeback gigs last week, with the first being in New Hampshire on May 24 and the second at Boston Calling on May 26.

During their Boston Calling set, the band were joined on stage by late drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane to perform ‘I’ll Stick Around’. Shane previously played ‘My Hero’ with the band at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium last September.

Reviewing Foo Fighters’ Boston Calling set, NME wrote: “To say the Foo Fighters are reinvigorated would be to suggest that they were somehow on the wane before, but the new dimension and momentum Freese adds to their sound lends them a slickness and weight that will surely see them remaining a rock’n’roll mainstay.”

The gigs saw the band introduce newly-announced drummer Josh Freese, who took on the role following the passing of Hawkins last year.

Foos covered Nine Inch Nails’ ‘March Of The Pigs’ at Sonic Temple festival in Ohio on May 28. They played a medley of songs from bands Freese has played with in order to introduce him to the world. One of these was ‘March Of The Pigs’, with Freese having previously played for Nine Inch Nails alongside the likes of Paramore and Weezer.

The band also have a series of North American headline shows lined up – and remaining tickets are available here – and Grohl has also teased that some UK live shows are also on the horizon.