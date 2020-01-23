News Music News

Listen to Four Tet’s bubbling Ellie Goulding collab ‘Baby’

The producer has teamed up with the pop star on his first release of 2020

Rhian Daly
Four Tet Ellie Goulding
Four Tet and Ellie Goulding CREDIT: Getty Images

Four Tet has shared his first release of 2020, a collaboration with Ellie Goulding called ‘Baby’.

The track follows the producer – whose real name is Kieran Hebden – confirming that his new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ will arrive in March.

‘Baby’ appeared on the tracklist Hebden posted on Instagram earlier this week (January 21). Over a lightly bubbling beat, Goulding’s vocals get chopped and screwed before the piece drops into a serene lull filled with bird sounds. Listen to it below now.

Advertisement

It’s not the first track to be released from ‘Sixteen Oceans’ though. ‘Teenage Birdsong’ arrived last year, with an accompanying music video filmed at Four Tet’s huge Show at London’s Alexandra Palace in May 2019.

The tracklist for ‘Sixteen Oceans’ is as follows:

‘School’
‘Baby’
‘Harpsichord’
‘Teenage Birdsong’
‘Romantics’
‘Love Salad’
‘Insect Near Piha Beach’
‘Hi Hello’
‘ISTM’
‘Something In The Sadness’
‘1993 Band Practice’
‘Green’
‘Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019’
‘4T Recordings’
‘This Is For You’
‘Mama Teaches Sanskrit’


Last month, Hebden released a new “post-election” mix with audio from 100 people’s comments and opinions after the UK general election.

The mix included instant reaction from UK celebrities including comedian Tez Ilyas and TV personalities such as Divina de Campo and Crystal from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, alongside members of the public aged 18-25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”

Andrew Trendell -
Fray on the road through darkness that led to new album 'More. Again. Forever.'
Read more
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.