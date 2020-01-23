Listen to Four Tet’s bubbling Ellie Goulding collab ‘Baby’

Four Tet has shared his first release of 2020, a collaboration with Ellie Goulding called ‘Baby’.

The track follows the producer – whose real name is Kieran Hebden – confirming that his new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ will arrive in March.

‘Baby’ appeared on the tracklist Hebden posted on Instagram earlier this week (January 21). Over a lightly bubbling beat, Goulding’s vocals get chopped and screwed before the piece drops into a serene lull filled with bird sounds. Listen to it below now.

It’s not the first track to be released from ‘Sixteen Oceans’ though. ‘Teenage Birdsong’ arrived last year, with an accompanying music video filmed at Four Tet’s huge Show at London’s Alexandra Palace in May 2019.

The tracklist for ‘Sixteen Oceans’ is as follows:

‘School’

‘Baby’

‘Harpsichord’

‘Teenage Birdsong’

‘Romantics’

‘Love Salad’

‘Insect Near Piha Beach’

‘Hi Hello’

‘ISTM’

‘Something In The Sadness’

‘1993 Band Practice’

‘Green’

‘Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019’

‘4T Recordings’

‘This Is For You’

‘Mama Teaches Sanskrit’

Last month, Hebden released a new “post-election” mix with audio from 100 people’s comments and opinions after the UK general election.

The mix included instant reaction from UK celebrities including comedian Tez Ilyas and TV personalities such as Divina de Campo and Crystal from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, alongside members of the public aged 18-25.