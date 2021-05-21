Listen to Fousheé’s cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’

Fousheé has covered Depeche Mode‘s song ‘Enjoy The Silence’ – you can her rendition of the band’s 1990 track below.

The rising LA-based artist’s cover of the song is currently soundtracking H&M’s new summer campaign, which Fousheé says is part of their “mission to inspire the world to silence the noise of negativity and opinions and embrace their power”.

Fousheé’s take on Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’, which originally featured on their seventh studio album ‘Violator’, was released overnight, and you can hear it in the below visualiser.

Fousheé has also announced details of her debut project, ‘Time Machine’.

Set for release on June 4, the artist has described the record as “a time travel through memories, thoughts, emotions, experiences and what [she] sees for the prospective future”.

Speaking to NME last year about the project, Fousheé said: “Sound-wise, it’s a real alternative mixture: there’s some jazz in there, a lot of textured, airy vocals and re-imagined hip hop drums.

“I also collaborated with James Blake, who produced a song about my grandfather. It’s going to be dynamic.”

Back in January Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore spoke to NME about his five-track instrumental solo EP ‘The Third Chimpanzee’, as well as the band’s future plans.

“Even though the vaccine is being rolled out and the world will hopefully return to normal at some point this year, it’s still a little bit up in the air,” Gore said when asked about Depeche Mode’s possible next move.

“No one really knows when anything will be kind of normal, so we haven’t really planned or talked about anything. I’ve got a few things that I’ve written for the band, but I imagine we’ve got quite a few months to go until we’d even consider doing anything.”