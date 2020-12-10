Listen to Frank Iero And The Future Violence’s new song ‘Sewerwolf’

Frank Iero And The Future Violence’s have shared a new song – listen to ‘Sewerwolf’ below.

The new track from the My Chemical Romance guitarist is the second preview of upcoming EP ‘Heaven is a Place, This is a Place’, set to come out on January 15, 2021 via UNFD.

Billed as a companion piece to 2019 full-length album ‘Barriers’, the four-track EP features a cover of R.E.M. classic ‘Losing My Religion’.

Explaining the idea behind the cover, which came into being after touring in 2017 with Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Iero said: “From the first show I was completely impressed with her musicianship and by touring together I realised she was also a rad human being who I desperately wanted to write and play music with. In my mind she was already in my next band, I just had to write the music, name the band, find the other musicians, oh and of course ask her.

“But during that first tour together we got to talking about how she played the mandolin and how we shared a love for R.E.M., and more specifically ‘Losing my Religion’. So, on the last night of tour in San Francisco we found an empty room/hallway/stairwell type place and made an iPhone voice memo demo of the song. It felt like magic and that was the moment I was convinced this couldn’t be the only thing we did together.”

Earlier this year during the first lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, Frank Iero began offering guitar tutorials to fans in quarantine.

Broadcasting from his basement as part of Fender’s ‘Artist Check-Ins’ series, Iero offered a step-to-step guide on how to nail the guitar line to My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ and ‘Ghost of You’.