Listen to Fred Again.. team up with Jozzy on new single ‘ten’

Fred Again.. has shared his new single ‘ten’ featuring Jozzy – listen to the track below.

The new release follows Fred Again’s huge summer anthem ‘adore u’ with Obongjayar, and sees the DJ producer mix brisk, breezy keys with lo-fi beats.

“This song is about missing home which I have this year more than ever,” Fred Again.. shared on his Instagram today (October 13).

Listen to 'ten' below.

Fred Again.. continued in his post: “Jozzy and Jim [Legxacy] are both fuckin g’s and great friends from different sides of the world which I kinda love because it feels like one voice is coming from LA and another from London,” he added.

“But yeh foreal I wanna thank them for making this song wit me and also jus for bein my mates. Cos I guess that’s the thing that makes being away from home better? Its always the people innit.”

US songwriter Jozzy – who has been mentored by Timbaland & Missy Elliott – was the inaugural signing of Diddy’s Love Records imprint, and also a co-writer on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’.

Reviewing one of the artist’s recent shows at Alexandra Palace, NME described the gig as “community and cathartic release”. The four-star review added: “The super-producer’s hugely ambitious mini residency underlines his ability to forge a connection and offer balm for the soul.”

Fred Again.. also recently previewed a new song featuring Selena Gomez.

During a recent live set, the DJ and producer played an unreleased track featuring Gomez’s vocals and what appears to be a sample of Laura Rivers’ 1967 song ‘That’s All Right’.

Fred Again… released his latest album ‘Secret Life’, in collaboration with Brian Eno, back in May. In a three-star review of the LP, NME shared: “‘Secret Life’ sees [Fred Again..] handbrake turn once again into ambient haze, assisted by the man who made it all happen for him. This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”