Listen to Freddie Gibbs’ new cover of Gil Scott-Heron’s ‘Winter In America’

Freddie Gibbs has shared a new cover of Gil Scott-Heron‘s ‘Winter In America’ – listen below.

It appears on The Undefeated’s new ‘Black History Always / Music for the Movement Vol. 2’ EP.

Listen to the new version, produced by Leon Michels, below.

The new Scott-Heron cover follows Gibbs recently teaming up with ScHoolboy Q on a new collaborative single, ‘Gang Signs’.

Speaking of the track in a press release, Gibbs said it was a nod to the artists he grew up listening to.

“I was just trying to pay homage to Do or Die and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony when I made this song,” explained Gibbs. “That’s the era I grew up on.”

Of the collaboration with ScHoolboy, Gibbs added, “It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record.”

The collaboration followed Gibbs’ 2020 album ‘Alfredo’, created in collaboration with fellow American artist The Alchemist, which picked up a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Prior to that, Gibbs collaborated with Madlib in 2019 on the full-length album ‘Bandana’, the pair’s second full-length collaboration.

Giving ‘Bandana’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “In many ways, ‘Bandana’ feels like this year’s DAYTONA, another hardcore rap album that prioritised experimental soul loops and cutting lyrics about distributing Black Mafia Family level of narcotics.

“The chemistry between Madlib and Gibbs is perfect and there’s a timelessness to these songs that will make you think of raw black cinematic worlds such as Super Fly or Truck Turner. Gibbs is basically Isaac Hayes if he could spit a hot 16, his union with Madlib proof opposites really do attract.”