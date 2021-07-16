Listen to Future and 21 Savage team up on KSI’s ‘Number 2’

KSI has shared his new collaboration with Future and 21 Savage, ‘Number 2’ – you can hear the track below.

The song features on KSI’s second studio album ‘All Over The Place’, which is out today (July 16).

The YouTuber/rapper has recruited an array of guest stars for his latest project, including the likes of Yungblud, Bugzy Malone and Lil Durk.

The arrival of ‘All Over The Place’ today has brought the release of ‘Number 2’, which features the Atlanta pair Future and 21 Savage. You can hear the track below.

Speaking about ‘All Over The Place’ prior to its release, KSI said: “I’m super excited for the people to hear this album. I’ve improved on everything I did with [2020’s] ‘Dissimulation’.

“The singing has improved. The writing has improved. The beats have more layers to it, I’m a lot more experimental, I’m way more comfortable on the mic etc. This album is a reflection of a lot of hard work and passion combined and I’m really proud to be releasing it.”

Future, meanwhile, is set to headline Wireless Festival in London in September along with Skepta and Migos.

Meek Mill, AJ Tracey, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Swae Lee and Rick Ross are also set to perform across the weekend.