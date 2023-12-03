Listen to Future Islands’ reflective new single ‘The Fight’

Ahead of the release of their new album in January, Future Islands have shared their latest new single, ‘The Fight’. Listen to the track below.

READ MORE: Future Islands want to know what comes next

The Baltimore band’s seventh album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ is due to be released on January 26 via 4AD, and frontman Samuel T. Herring explained to NME recently that the album centres around his break-up with his partner, Swedish actress Julia Ragnarsson.

The reflective, mid-paced new song sees Herring singing: “I won’t fade away / I will face every day / As if it’s my last one / And I will keep you safe / Just like our past was / Fight for love every day”.

Advertisement

In August, the band returned with their first new music in 18 months, in the form of the single ‘Deep in the Night’, the album’s first single.

‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ track listing:

1) King of Sweden

2) The Tower

3) Deep in the Night

4) Say Goodbye

5) Give Me the Ghost Back

6) Corner of My Eye

7) The Thief

8) Iris

9) The Fight

10) Peach

11) The Sickness

12) The Garden Wheel

The last Future Islands full-length album was 2020’s ‘As Long As You Are’. In a four-star review, NME described it as “maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands”.

“It may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor, but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”

Advertisement

Last month, Future Islands were confirmed to be playing at Bearded Theory 2024, with the Derbyshire festival taking place between May 23-26. Tickets can be bought here.

Future Islands have also confirmed a string of tour dates in Latin America for March 2024. The band will play:

MARCH 2024

Saturday 16 – GUADALAJARA, Teatro Studio

Sunday 17 – MEXICO CITY, Vive Latino Festival

Tuesday 19 – LIMA, Centro de Covenciones Barranco

Thursday 21 – BOGOTA, Estereo Picnic Festival