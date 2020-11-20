Listen to Future Islands’ remix of Matt Berninger’s ‘One More Second’

Future Islands have remixed The National frontman Matt Berninger‘s solo single ‘One More Second’.

Samuel T. Herring’s band have put their trademark synth spin on the track, which recently featured on Berninger’s debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’. You can listen to the remix below.

“Every time I put on Future Islands my impression of the human condition improves,” Berninger said in a statement. “Their remix of ‘One More Second’ kills me.”

The National frontman recently performed the album version of his single on The Tonight Show With Stephen Colbert and as part of a remote mini-concert for European cultural TV network ARTE.

Speaking about ‘One More Second’ back in September, Berninger said: “I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’, or sort of the other side of that conversation.

“I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

Speaking previously to NME about his solo material, Berninger explained the process behind writing tracks for ‘Serpentine Prison’.

“Most of my songs are love songs to myself or that champion me. They’re cheerleading songs for my own soul,” he said.

“I’m writing things that I suspect [wife Carin Besser] would like to say to me. You know, ‘I hope my daughter understands me’, ‘My mother will know this is about her’. They’re not just about me; they’re about the people that made me… me.”

In a four star review of his album, NME said: “Sure, it rests in a lot of the sonic territory of The National, and this isn’t the departure that his peppy indie-pop side-project EL VY represents, but what we do have is an intimate and generous offering from one of 21st Century rock’s most prominent voices.”