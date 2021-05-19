Listen to Garbage’s stomping new single ‘Wolves’

Garbage have shared another track from their forthcoming new album ‘No Gods No Masters’.

Their new single ‘Wolves’ is the third to be showcased from the record along following ‘The Men Who Rule The World’ and the title track to the LP, which is out on June 11. You can view the video for the song below.

Speaking about the vitriolic latest cut, frontwoman Shirley Manson said: “This song reminds me of my younger self, when there were two sides to my personality. I hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly, I’m sure.

“But when you’re young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. You’re just out there having fun… This is the pop song off the record.”

Manson said of the album recently: “It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Speaking to NME in 2019, the singer said that Garbage’s upcoming new material would be “sort of cinematic-sounding” while containing some “pretty personal” lyrics.

“It’s dark, of course! But I’m not sure I want it to be. I read recently that pop music has become really dark, sad and troubled, and my immediate desire was to do the complete opposite,” Manson told NME. “Unfortunately, it’s just not my forte to write really upbeat and amazing pop music. I wish it was!”

Garbage are scheduled to head out on the road for a joint UK tour with Blondie this November, with the stint including a performance at The O2 Arena in London – you can find all the details here.