Listen to Gary Numan’s emotive new single ‘Saints And Liars’

Gary Numan has released an emotive new single, ‘Saints And Liars.’ You can listen to it below.

Speaking about the song’s meaning, Numan said: “‘Saints And Liars’ is the Earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us.”

With Gazelle Twin on backing-vocals, Numan sings: “Can you feel your righteous anger/ It’s like a poison that feeds the soul/ Can you hide from snakes and liars/ Every word is the death of me.”

You can listen to the song here:

Numan recently announced his 18th solo studio album, ‘Intruder’.

The upcoming release, which is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Savage: Songs From A Broken World’, is set to arrive on May 21 and is preceded by its lead single and title track.

Earlier this year, Numan revealed that a million streams of one of his songs saw him receive a pay out of only £37.

His comments arrive as representatives from the three major record labels – Universal, Sony Music and Warner Music Group – provided evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee inquiry into the economics of music streaming which began back in January.

Speaking about the situation at the time to Sky News, Numan said: “The solution’s simple. The streaming companies should pay more money. They’re getting it for nothing.

“I had a statement a while back and one of my songs had had over a million plays, million streams, and it was £37. I got £37 from a million streams.”