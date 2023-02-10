Listen to Gengahr’s first single in two years, ‘A Ladder’

London band Gengahr are back with their first new music in two years, sharing new single ‘A Ladder’.

It’s an upbeat indie-pop cut which singer Felix Bushe describes as “a fun, trippy little song soaked in cartoon-like imagery.” “Essentially it’s about the power of true love and its ability to not only change the way we feel but also the way we see and interact with the whole world around us,” he said in a press statement.

It arrives alongside an accompanying music video directed by Billy Howard Price, which opens with a cartoon girl peering into a microscope, followed by fuzzed-out footage of the band dressed in lab coats and performing in various settings. Check it out below:

In addition to the new track, the band have announced they’ll be playing two intimate shows for fans at The Waiting Room in London, on Wednesday March 1 and Thursday March 2. Tickets go on sale today (February 10) and will be available to purchase here.

‘A Ladder’ arrives as the band’s first single since ‘Under The Skin’ in 2021, which they wrote for the American Gods season three soundtrack.

Their last album was 2020’s ‘Sanctuary’, which NME awarded three stars in a review upon its release. “‘Sanctuary’ works best when Gengahr push their usual parameters,” wrote NME’s Charlotte Krol.

“But hesitation remains in this regard, evidenced by some rather uninspired moments. Nonetheless it’s a worthy effort and one that surely sets them up for greater things to come.”