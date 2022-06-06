Listen to George Ezra’s sombre new song ‘I Went Hunting’

George Ezra has shared a final preview of his new album – listen to the sombre and reflective ‘I Went Hunting’ below.
The singer-songwriter releases his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ this Friday (June 10) via Columbia Records, marking the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’.
So far, the album has been previewed by the singles ‘Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)’ and ‘Green Green Grass’. ‘I Went Hunting’ is the final preview of his new album.
“I’ve been working on me, are you working on you?” Ezra sings on the new song, reflecting on his past.
Check out the new song below.
After the release of the album Ezra will head out on a UK tour that will run through September and early October. Tickets for the newly announced shows are on general sale now from here, and you can see details of the 2022 live dates below.
SEPTEMBER
13 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
16 – The AO Arena, Manchester
20 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne
22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
25 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
26 – The OVO Hydro, Glasgow
28 – SSE Arena, Belfast
29 – 3Arena, Dublin
OCTOBER
01 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
02 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Prior to that, Ezra will play his biggest headline show to date during a special all-day event at London’s Finsbury Park on July 17, joined by a huge support bill including Blossoms, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Big Moon, Mychelle and the London International Gospel Choir. Tickets are available here.