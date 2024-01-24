Listen to George FitzGerald’s nostalgic new single ‘Gleams’

George FitzGerald has released his new noughties house-inspired single ‘Gleams’ – listen to it below.

The London electronic musician’s new song follows the release of his 2023 EP ‘Not As I’, and marks his first new track of 2024.

‘Gleams’ was written last summer while travelling around Germany and France, during which FitzGerald was looking for inspiration in European music of the 2000s.

Advertisement

“I was thinking back to the continental house records that I loved so much in the 00s, and the hours spent in record shops in Paris and Berlin discovering them,” he said in a press statement. “This is my take on those memories.”

Listen to ‘Gleams’ below.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) this week, the musician wrote that the song was “an idea started on fast trains to Paris and Toulouse and finished in the studio in Berlin. I’ve had the best time playing this one in sets recently. Enjoy.”

This week he will begin a Dublin residency, performing at the Wigwam basement every Friday in February, followed by an intimate UK club tour. Tickets are on sale now from here.

Find the full live schedule below.

George FitzGerald’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

Advertisement

JANUARY

26 – Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh, Scotland – SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY

2 – Wigwam, Dublin, Ireland

3 – Bristol Beacon Cellars, Bristol – SOLD OUT

9 – Wigwam, Dublin, Ireland

10 – Pink Room, Manchester

16 – Wigwam, Dublin, Ireland

17 – Headrow House, Leeds

23 – Wigwam, Dublin, Ireland

24 – Patterns, Brighton

MARCH

31 – Drumsheds, London