Listen to Ghost’s thrashy new reggaeton-inspired single, ‘Twenties’

Ghost have unveiled, ‘Twenties’, the latest cut off their upcoming album, ‘Impera’.

Released on Thursday (March 3), the single offers listeners a new look into the Swedish metal outfit’s growth, as they meld together chugging guitar riffs with a reggaeton beat and dramatic orchestral instruments.

Listen to ‘Twenties’ below.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ghost founder and vocalist Tobias Forge shared that the song was inspired by a Brazilian performance that he had seen on TV years ago that featured aggressive vocals over a reggaeton melody.

“It was one of the most musically aggressive things I’ve ever seen. I come from death metal, black metal, punk, where we’re obviously thriving on the idea of being violent – but this was sort of like a party,” Forge explained.

“Of course, I had heard that rhythm before, but I thought ‘That sounds like a fun way to write an aggressive song that I’ve never really heard’”.

‘Twenties’ serves as the third official preview of the band’s upcoming fifth album, ‘Impera’, which is due to release on March 11. The fresh single follows ‘Hunter’s Moon’, which was released in October alongside the Halloween Kills soundtrack.

Ghost officially announced ‘Impera’ in January, and released the hopeful single ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’.

The band have also been kicking off their ongoing US tour with the album’s opening number, ‘Kaisarion’, though it has yet to release on streaming platforms.

Ghost are set to embark on a tour of the UK and Europe in April and May in support of the upcoming record. The tour will see performances in Manchester, London, Prague, Paris and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.