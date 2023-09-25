Listen to (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi’s cover of JVKE’s ‘ghost town’

(G)I-DLE singer Yuqi has released a cover of American singer-songwriter JVKE’s ‘ghost town’.

On September 23, the K-pop singer celebrated her 24th birthday with a cover of JVKE’s ‘ghost town’ and an accompanying visual as a gift to fans. Directed by Yuqi, the music video features her smiling for a camera on a set, though this is revealed to be a mask, and those around her do not notice her unhappiness.

“I gotta get out of this ghost town / I gotta move on, gotta get going with my life / ‘Cause everything’s haunted by your ghost now / I gotta move on, I’m sick of this ghost town,” she sings in the chorus.

Yuqi’s ‘ghost town’ clip comes half a year after the singer last shared a cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’, which was also accompanied by its own visual. Last year, the singer also released a cover of Måneskin‘s ‘Beggin’’ for her birthday.

(G)I-DLE are currently gearing up for the release of their first English-language EP ‘Heat’ in collaboration with 88rising, which will arrive on October 5. The quintet have since unveiled its track list, which will be led by the single ‘I Want That’. The song was notably co-written by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The upcoming record also includes ‘I Do’, which the girl group dropped as a pre-release single back in July.

The release of ‘Heat’ will come after a month-long delay first announced by CUBE Entertainment and 88rising in August in order to “put the final touches on the EP to ensure the best quality for (G)I-DLE’s fans around the world.”