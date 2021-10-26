Listen to Gillian Gilbert’s first ever non-New Order remix

New Order‘s Gillian Gilbert has shared her first ever remix outside of the band – listen to her rework of Ora The Molecule’s track ‘Beat Beat Beat’ below.

‘Beat Beat Beat’ is taken from the Norwegian producer’s debut album ‘Human Safari’, which came out earlier this year via Mute.

“I cried the first time I heard Gillian’s remix of Beat Beat Beat,” Ora The Molecule said of the new version in a statement. “I needed to pinch my arm to remind myself that I was not dreaming. I have trouble believing that this legend has touched my art! And she did such a good interpretation of it, she took the Sami-inspired native shouts and brought them to the surface.

“I think she made the track darker and more emotionally piercing. And it’s constantly changing; she made a storyline. I love it so much. It fits both in the club, and I could see it in a movie like Lord Of The Rings too!”

Listen to Gillian Gilbert’s remix of Ora The Molecule’s ‘Beat Beat Beat’ below:

Last year, Kelly Lee Owens called for more recognition for Gilbert, hailing her as a role model and “synth queen”.

The acclaimed Welsh electronic musician was speaking to NME about the inspiration of New Order’s seminal second album ‘Power, Corruption & Lies’ when she explained what it meant to see Gilbert behind synths at a young age.

“Having Gillian as the synth queen was fucking amazing, speaking as a woman in music,” Owens told NME. “You can’t be what you can’t see, so to have a woman be a part of something like this and own her part was really inspiring.”

Johnny Marr also praised Gilbert on an episode of New Order’s new Transmissions podcast, saying the appointment of a female musician was a monumental and “overlooked” part of the band’s history.