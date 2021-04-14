Listen to Girl In Red’s energetic new song ‘You Stupid Bitch’

Girl In Red has shared her new song ‘You Stupid Bitch’ – listen to the track below.

The track is the latest preview of Marie Ulven’s upcoming debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, which is set for release on April 30.

Speaking about the complicated friendship that inspired ‘You Stupid Bitch’, Girl In Red explained in a press release: “There’s this line from this movie I love, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, that goes: ‘We accept the love we think we deserve.’

“It’s a very heartbreaking line, but it’s really what I was experiencing in this situation, where I was always there for this person who would get their heart broken, and I would just come running. I would drop everything just to be there for them. That person would never see me as anything else than just a friend, even though I feel like I could’ve made her so happy…”

Girl In Red added that “the core essence” of this track, which you can hear above, is “like, I’m obviously here for you, and I want to be with you, but you keep messing around with other people, and you keep getting broken. It’s this really direct, straightforward track.”

Speaking about the forthcoming release of her debut album, the Norwegian artist added: “‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing I’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving, yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve.

“I’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and I’m letting everyone in. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on.”

Last week Girl In Red was included in Forbes’ European ’30 Under 30′ list for 2021, which spotlights “some of Europe’s most popular social media entertainers, as well as the continent’s most promising talents”.