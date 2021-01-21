Listen to Glass Animals turn ‘Heat Waves’ into a sea shanty

Glass Animals are the latest act to hop on the newfound TikTok trend of sea shanties, as they’ve given their 2020 hit ‘Heat Waves’ a seafaring remix.

Taking to social media, the band shared a video of their faces edited into the ‘four lads in jeans’ meme, appearing to sing ‘Heat Waves’ in the distinct style of a sea shanty.

“i love sea shanties. and my pecs,” captioned a Facebook post by the band. On Twitter, they gave credit to user @will_robins_ who appears to have made the video.

Take a listen below:

this one goes out to big joe b@will_robins_ pic.twitter.com/tuchiycO8c — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) January 20, 2021

‘Heat Waves’ served as the fourth single from the band’s 2020 album, ‘Dreamland’, preceded by ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’, the album’s title track and ‘Tokyo Drifting’ alongside Denzel Curry.

The song is also being tipped as one of the favourites to top Australian radio station triple j‘s Hottest 100. The band have promised to get Australia tattooed on their arses if they take out the top spot.

In a review of ‘Dreamland’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote, “‘Dreamland’ is stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold. It’s a sun-drenched record of summer tunes that will sound even better when heard at festivals with a tinnie in hand.”