Listen to Gracie Abrams’ delicate new single ‘Brush Fire’

Gracie Abrams has returned today with a commanding new single, ‘Brush Fire’, as she prepares to close out what has been a banner year for her.

The first new music since the release of her debut EP, ‘minor’, ‘Brush Fire’ was written alongside Tobias Jesso. Jr and Blake Slatkin.

To accompany the song, Abrams shared a music video of her performing it live, alongside Jesso on keyboard, in an empty theatre.

Listen to ‘Brush Fire’ below:

“I wanted this song to come out before the end of the year because it feels kind of like a bookend,” Abrams said in a press statement.

“There are new feelings and new sounds that come with the new music. ‘Brush Fire’ felt it needed to live closer to ‘minor’. Like neighbors.”

In a review of ‘minor’, NME said the record is evidence that “Abrams is at the beginning of what looks to be a promising career”.

“Minor’ EP confirms Abrams’ talent for writing cutting, confessional lyrics with the occasional jolt of a catchy hook,” the review said.

“But, with time, opportunities to make her diary entries really pop off the page and burrow in your brain will likely emerge.”