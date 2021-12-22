Listen to Grandaddy cover Metric’s ‘Blindness’

Grandaddy have covered Metric‘s ‘Blindness’ in a new album titled ‘Cover of Covers’, which celebrates 20 years of Under the Radar Magazine.

‘Cover of Covers’ will feature artists covering songs by artists that have previously appeared on the cover of the magazine.

Ahead of the release, you can hear Grandaddy’s acoustic version of Metric’s ‘Blindness’ from their 2009 album ‘Fantasies’ and also, EMA‘s piano rendition of Modest Mouse‘s ‘Trailer Trash’.

Advertisement

Other artists that appear on the album include Girl Ray covering Haim, Sondre Lerche covering Mitski and Alex Lahey covering St Vincent. You can see the album’s full tracklist below.

<a href="https://americanlaundromatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/covers-of-covers">Covers of Covers by Grandaddy</a>

<a href="https://americanlaundromatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/covers-of-covers">Covers of Covers by EMA</a>

On Blindness, Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle said: “I’m a big Metric fan. One time I drove from Bozeman to Salt Lake City (a 9hr. drive) to see them play live. I don’t even like going to shows. That says a lot.

I chose ‘Blindness’ as it has been one of my favorite songs of theirs since I first heard it in 2009. I recorded and mixed it all in my garage, and enjoyed treading that line of trying to emulate some of the original sounds and ‘feels’ but also making it mine for a bit, and have a little fun.”

‘Cover of Covers’ is out on March 4, 2022 via American Laundromat and $1 from every album sale will be donated to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Covers of Covers tracklist:

Advertisement

Grandaddy – ‘Blindness’ (Metric Cover)

Piroshka – ‘The Crystal Lake’ (Grandaddy Cover)

Peter Bjorn & John – ‘Songs Of Love’ (The Divine Comedy Cover)

Cults – ‘Bourgeois’ (Phoenix Cover)

Nation Of Language – ‘Stars And Sons’ (Broken Social Scene Cover)

Kevin Drew – ‘The Loose Ends Will Make Knots’ (Stars Cover)

Hatchie – ‘FUBT’ (Haim Cover)

Sondre Lerche – ‘Townie’ (Mitski Cover)

C Duncan – ‘Acrobat’ (Angel Olsen Cover)

Cassandra Jenkins – ‘It’s You’ (Animal Collective Cover)

NZCA Lines – ‘Debra’ (Beck Cover)

Oceanator – ‘The Biggest Lie’ (Elliott Smith Cover)

Black Belt Eagle Scout – ‘Calculation Theme’ (Metric Cover)

Strand Of Oaks – ’81’ (Joanna Newsom Cover)

Ora The Molecule – ‘The Fox In The Snow’ (Belle And Sebastian Cover)

Girl Ray – ‘Another Try’ (Haim Cover)

James Yorkston – ‘Smoke Signals’ (Phoebe Bridgers Cover)

EMA – ‘Trailer Trash’ (Modest Mouse Cover)

Alex Lahey – ‘New York’ (St. Vincent Cover)

Water From Your Eyes – ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ (R.E.M. Cover)

In other Grandaddy news, the band announced a series of UK dates for 2022. They’ll call in Bexhill-On-Sea, London, Manchester and Glasgow in April to perform their 2000 album ‘The Sophtware Slump‘, along with other songs from their back catalogue.