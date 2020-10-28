Listen to Grandson and Fever 333 cover classic Linkin Park songs from ‘Hybrid Theory’

Grandson and Fever 333 have shared covers of classic tracks from Linkin Park‘s ‘Hybrid Theory’.

In a special double A-side Spotify Singles recording, the former put a new spin on ‘One Step Closer’ while Fever 333 covered single ‘In The End’. You can listen to both covers below.

Grandson said of his take: “Chester is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does. We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice.”

Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler also added: “‘In The End’ was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together. I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind.

“I wish I could tell my 14-year-old self that one day I’d receive a DM from Mike Shinoda about him liking my music. I wish even more that I could tell my younger self he’d offer to share his talents and energy with me to make more music. I don’t think 14-year-old me would believe it, though. 35-year-old me still doesn’t.”

Meanwhile, Linkin Park recently shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of their video for ‘One Step Closer’.

The footage, which was shared to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Hybrid Theory’ last weekend, sees the then-youngsters anticipating the arrival of their debut record – with Chester Bennington recalling how he joined the group.

The late singer then goes on to explain why ‘One Step Closer’ is the lead single from the album, stating: “The song itself is a very good representation of the group as far as the riffs and the power of the song, and the aggression of it. Lyrically, it’s just about being fed up, and expressing that angst we all feel…”

The band also marked the anniversary by releasing a “lost” song ‘Pictureboard’ as part of their new re-issued edition of the record.

The ‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ release includes 12 previously unreleased tracks from the early noughties, an 80-page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, and a poster of the late Chester Bennington, as well as several demos.