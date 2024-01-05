Listen to Green Day’s defiant new single ‘One Eyed Bastard’

Green Day have dropped a defiant new track called ‘One Eyed Bastard’ – you can listen to it below.

Released today (January 5), the track is the latest preview of the pop-punk trio’s upcoming album ‘Saviors’, and follows on from recent tracks ‘Dilemma’, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’.

Unlike their personal last single ‘Dilemma’, which was shared last month, ‘One Eyed Bastard’ takes on the more traditional Green Day sound – a defiant pop-punk anthem that focuses on resistance.

“Vendetta is a friend of mine/ Revenge is sweeter than wine/ I never asked to hear your god-damned feelings/ Get on your knees when you are kissing my ring,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sings in the build-up to the chorus. It also comes alongside a cartoon-style visual accompaniment, which you can check out below.

“’One Eyed Bastard’ started off as just a riff that I had – a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff. Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life,” Armstrong explained in a press release.

“That’s the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, ‘That was an awful time’,” he added. “Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts – it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”

The trio – comprised of Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – also dropped a teaser for the new track on their Instagram page.

“What can we say? We’re *full* of surprises. Got ONE more song for ya before Saviors drops in two weeks,” they wrote, also sharing details of limited edition merchandise and copies of the album.

Green Day first began teasing new music with fans back in October, when they surprised the crowd at an intimate club show in Las Vegas by playing the then-unreleased lead single, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’. This was followed shortly after, when they performed ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’ live during the second of their two headline shows at While We Were Young Festival.

Back in November, the band shared the full tracklist for the forthcoming ‘Saviors’ – due out January 19. Other song titles on the ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ follow-up include ‘1981’, ‘Suzie Chapstick’ and ‘Living In The ’20s’. You can pre-order the album here.

During a recent interview, the group explained that ‘Saviors’ “bridges the gap” between fan-favourite records ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’. They also described the project as “the best of” their career.

As well as releasing the new LP later this month, Green Day will be embarking on a huge world tour in support of the album, while also celebrating 30 years of 1994’s ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’. The stint includes a massive show at Wembley Stadium in London. Find any remaining tickets for the UK and Ireland dates here.

In other Green Day news, over the festive period the band made headlines for their controversial performance at Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. This came after they took a shot at former United States president Donald Trump by altering the ‘American Idiot’ lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to become “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda”.

Following the swap, Elon Musk criticised the gesture, writing: “Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.”