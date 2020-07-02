Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a cover of John Lennon‘s protest anthem ‘Gimme Some Truth’ – you can listen to it below.

Arriving in place of his usual weekly No Fun Mondays instalments, the Green Day frontman instead has offered up a No Fun Monday Hump Day edition of his quarantine series.

Released in 1971, the track – which was written during the Vietnam war and originally featured on John’s Imagine album – has been covered a number of times over the years.

Advertisement

Most notable versions include those by Generation X, Ash, Pearl Jam, Primal Scream and Cheap Trick.

Sharing his cover of the track on Instagram, Armstrong wrote: “Welcome to no fun Monday hump day.. this song was written by John Lennon. The first time I heard it was from one of my all time faves Generation X! My version lands somewhere in between. @generationx_official @billyidol @johnlennonofficial.”

Listen to his rendition below:

Some of the Green Day frontman’s previous No Fun Mondays covers include Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’, Starjets’ ‘War Stories’, The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’, The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Aside from learning new covers, Armstrong has been using his time in quarantine to work on upcoming Green Day material. In a recent interview with Kerrang!, the frontman revealed he’d been “writing a lot of music” during the lockdown.

Advertisement

“I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he said. “I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father Of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”

Meanwhile, Green Day were recently forced to postpone part of the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jaunt, which saw its opening leg in Asia axed due to the crisis early on, was due to hit the UK, Europe and US this summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

Rescheduled dates for both the UK and Ireland and the US have since been announced.