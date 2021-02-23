Listen to Greentea Peng’s hypnotic new single ‘Nah It Ain’t The Same’

Greentea Peng has released a new single called ‘Nah It Ain’t The Same’ – listen below.

The soulful singer-songwriter’s first new music of 2021 gives fans a taster of her highly anticipated debut album ‘MAN MADE’, which is expected to arrive in the summer.

Produced by longtime collaborator Earbuds, ‘Nah It Ain’t The Same’ hears Greentea and her live band (The Seng Seng Family) deliver a slice of fresh and entrancing hip-hop jazz mixed with neo soul rhythms.

Greentea said the track is “an expression and exploration of my utter confusion and inner conflicts amidst shifting paradigms”.

The song is accompanied by a video directed Machine Operated, which sees Greentea go about her everyday routine and ending with her performing live in a candle lit room complete with band. You can watch it below.

‘Nah It Ain’t The Same’ follows the release of the reggae-fused single ‘Revolution’, which is “a result of recent turmoil: political, societal, and individual”.

“‘Revolution’ is a product of this pain and also the anger we’ve been struggling to move through, at the same time it represents the hope conjured,” Greentea said in a statement. “A reminder to remember where the first revolution must take place and also a reminder to be aware of where and what we put our energy and belief into.”

Last year, Greentea joined Donae’o on The Streets single ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’. The track features on Mike Skinner’s recent mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’.

Meanwhile, she made her TV performance debut on Later… With Jools Holland last October.

Taking place on October 30, the rising star appeared on the popular BBC music show to share a live rendition of her recent track ‘Hu Man’.