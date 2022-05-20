Listen to Griff’s downbeat cover of Queen’s ‘A Kind Of Magic’

Griff has recorded a cover of Queen‘s classic hit ‘A Kind Of Magic’.

She has joined six other artists including Ari Lennox and K-pop band TRI.BE who have all shared different versions of the 1986 hit to mark the global expansion of Coke Studio, which originally launched in Pakistan in 2008.

The artists also teamed up for a short documentary entitled ‘The Conducter’ which sees them all team up together to perform the track. You can listen to Griff’s version of the track and ‘The Conducter’ below.

The track was originally a Number Three hit for Queen in the UK singles chart back in 1986.

Coca-cola invited me to get involved with this project! I took this back in December on set filming The conductor. Its out now, it’s a collab between me and a few artists from different places in the world ✨✨🥤#RealMagic #CokeStudio #ad @cocacola_GB https://t.co/1qSSGWNZN7 pic.twitter.com/yMXm3PAOPX — Griff (@wiffygriffy) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Griff and Sigrid recently shared a new reworking of their recent collaborative single ‘Head On Fire’, featuring King Princess and MØ.

The original version of the track, which was released in January, won Best Collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 back in March. The two artists also performed the song during the ceremony.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Griff, who also won the NME Radar Award, gave her take on why her collaboration with Sigrid has been so successful.

“I think we’re genuinely friends,” she said. “I feel like it was birthed out of us actually really getting along with each other, and when we got into the studio, it wasn’t that we wanted to write a collab, it was that we just wanted to hang out.”

Sigrid added: “We literally just wanted to go and get coffee, but it was easier to tell our teams that we were going to the studio!”