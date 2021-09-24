Listen to Griff’s pulsating cover of Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’

Griff has covered Lorde‘s ‘Solar Power’, turning the track into an electro-pop banger – listen to the version below.

The track was recorded for Griff’s new Spotify Singles release, where she also presents an alternate version of her recent single ‘One Night’.

“The recording process for Spotify Singles started with just me in my music room,” Griff explained in a statement. “I reproduced the Lorde song, changed up the chords, did new drums, just had fun playing around with it. We went in for a rehearsal day to make One Night and Solar Power come to life before heading to Rak Studios to record it.

“It felt great to do a new version of my single ‘One Night’ and I chose to cover Lorde because she is such an inspiration – I’m just a day one fan. I’ve been waiting for her to come back for a long time so as soon as I heard ‘Solar Power’, and I loved it so much, I knew I wanted to cover it.”

Listen to the two tracks below:

Griff’s new single ‘One Night’ follows the singer and producer’s recent debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, which came out in June.

Reviewing the ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ mixtape upon its release, NME wrote: “Over her debut mixtape’s seven songs she tackles fracturing relationships (‘Black Hole’), how one person can feel like home (‘Shade of Yellow’) and celebrates somebody who doesn’t know how great they really are (‘Walk’).

“The lyrics to each are honest and specific to Griff’s experiences, but offered in a way to encourage listeners to find their own resonance.”

Lorde, meanwhile, will tour third album ‘Solar Power’ around the globe next year, with four London dates including three nights at the Roundhouse.