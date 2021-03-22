Listen to Guapdad 4000 & Illmind’s collaborative project ‘1176’

California rapper Guapdad 4000 has linked up with prolific producer Illmind to release a joint project titled ‘1176’.

A string of artists appear alongside the rapper and the producer, such as Guddy, P-Lo, and Tish Hyman.

The 14-track project marks the first album fans have heard from Guapdad 4000 – real name Akeem Hayes – since the release of his 2019 debut album ‘Dior Deposits’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘1176’ below:

﻿

“If !llmind had a power it would be to shapeshift, he can do anything!” Hayes said of the collaboration.

“Something like this comes in handy when you need to tell the full spectrum of your story like I did in this music,” he continued. “I had no idea we would stumble upon something this magical though but I guess I should have known that linking up with my Filipino brother would enhance my super powers!”

“Guapdad is literally one of the most talented artists I’ve ever come across,” Illmind – real name Ramon Ibanga, Jr. – said in a separate statement.

“I know that sounds generic but there really is no better way to describe him. I had such a blast working with him on this project and even though we’re from opposite coasts, we are similar in so many ways. He brought the best out of me on this project and made my job easy.”

Advertisement

While ‘1176’ is Guapdad 4000’s first album since 2019, he has released other projects in the interim, including two EPs in 2020: ‘Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1’ and ‘Platinum Falcon Returns’.