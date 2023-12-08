Listen to Guns N’ Roses soaring new single ‘The General’

Guns N’ Roses have today shared a slow-burning, soaring new single called ‘The General’ – check it out below.

‘The General’ is the B-side of the band’s limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single titled ‘Perhaps’, which was made available for pre-order in August.

The band first performed the song live in Los Angeles last month and first teased the song back in August. The gig marked the first of two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. It’s the first time they’ve played in LA since 2021 and the first time they’ll have played the iconic venue.

Advertisement

Check out ‘The General’ here:

The band first performed ‘Perhaps’ following its release on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh this summer.

“Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live,” frontman Axl Rose said as he introduced the track. “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

Recently, Sky Arts revealed the UK’s favourite guitar riff in a brand new three part documentary series, Greatest Guitar Riffs and Guns N’ Roses topped the list.

The poll of 2000 music fans voted ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ the top riff of all time. The track, which was released in June 1988, quickly topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the rock band’s only US Number One single. The song also came in at number 88th on Rolling Stone’s The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time list in 2021.

Advertisement

Back in June, the band also headlined Glastonbury. In a three-star review of that show, NME described the set as being “one of their strongest sets in recent years”, but receiving an underwhelming response as it was delivered to the “wrong crowd”.