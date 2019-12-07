Listen to Halsey collaborate with BTS’ SUGA on ‘SUGA’s Interlude’

Halsey has shared two new songs from her upcoming album ‘Manic’ including ‘SUGA’s Interlude’, a collaboration with BTS member SUGA.

The US star wrote on Twitter that ‘SUGA’s Interlude’ and the second track, ‘Finally // Beautiful Stranger’, are “two very different songs” with “two very dreamy stories.”

‘Finally // Beautiful Stranger’ is available to listen to now and also comes with a music video directed by Patrick Tracy. ‘SUGA’s Interlude’ is available on streaming platforms.

Halsey’s third album, ‘Manic’, will hit shelves on January 17, 2020 via Capitol Records. The album features other guest appearances from Alanis Morissette and Dominic Fike, and includes the singer’s recent tracks ‘Graveyard’, ‘Without Me’ and ‘Clementine’, the latter of which she revealed on her 25th birthday.

The singer previously collaborated with BTS on their song Boy With Luv’ and with Fike on his single ‘Phone Numbers’.

Elsewhere, the making of ‘Manic’ is being documented in a YouTube documentary series, Road To Manic, which sees Halsey on tour and talking to fans about what they want from the album. It hasn’t been announced how many episodes there will be, but the first three are available to view so far.