Listen to Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder feature on posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry single ‘Green Banana’

Happy Mondays‘ Shaun Ryder has made a guest appearance on a posthumous single, ‘Green Banana’ by Lee “Scratch” Perry.

The upbeat new track is taken from the late dub legend’s forthcoming posthumous album ‘King Perry’, which will be released on February 2 via False Idols. It has been released alongside a remix by Bristol duo Dubkasm.

It follows the previously released single ‘100lbs of Summer’ featuring Greentea Peng, which was also released alongside a remix by Tricky.

The album was written, recorded, and produced by Perry together with producer Daniel Boyle before his death in August 2021 at the age of 85.

Check out ‘Green Banana’ below:

According to a statement, the new album was Perry’s idea to “do something new, something different but still with a dub framework”.

The record, which will reportedly incorporate “synthwave, big beat, drum & bass and electronica”, will be a “kaleidoscopic and engaging melting pot of rhythms, melodies, and voices.” It also said that “Poignantly, closing track ‘Goodbye’ was Perry’s last ever recorded vocal performance.”

In other news, Ryder’s biopic Twisting My Melon has been halted due to creative disputes.

In 2013, ITV announced it was planning to serialise the Happy Mondays frontman’s autobiography Twisting My Melon. Eventually, Jack O’Connell (Skins) was announced as the lead actor in 2019. Filming was scheduled to start in Manchester in 2020.

In the latest edition of Classic Pop (via Music News), Ryder said: “Matt Greenhalgh wrote the script and was gonna direct.

“So we got the money, half-English, half-American and Matt fell out with the Americans. They didn’t want to make the film that Matt wanted to make. They wanted to make a film like all those other biopics, so it had to have a certain bit of this and a certain bit of that. So the American money went and it all went (messed) up really.

“Matt’s still working on getting it made, so that’s where he is now,” he continued. “At the moment, he’s just looking for another lot of backers.”