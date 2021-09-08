Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s uplifting new single ‘Metafeeling’

Hayden Thorpe has shared his latest single ‘Metafeeling’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song is taken from the former Wild Beasts frontman’s upcoming new solo album ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, which is set for release on October 15 via Domino.

Speaking about the accompanying Percy Dean-directed video for ‘Metafeeling’, which you can watch below, Thorpe explained: “Nan Shepherd wrote in The Living Mountain, ‘In the rarefied air of the plateau, and indeed anywhere in the mountain, for the air is clear everywhere, shadows are sharp and intense’. I went after that rarefied air, and the only way director Percy Dean and I could capture it was to get up there.

“A summit fever came over us both and we ended up climbing two mountains that day, Fleetwith Pike and Honister Crag [in the Lake District]. He, with a heavy-as-hell camera and me carrying an acoustic guitar dressed in a Nudie suit.”

Thorpe continued: “The invisible thrust that pushed us up there is pretty familiar to me, when you’re suspended between rock and sky there’s an explosion of the senses.

“Translating just a fraction of that euphoria is a lifetime’s work.”

‘Moondust For My Diamond’ follows on from last year’s ‘Aerial Songs’ EP, and is the direct follow-up to Thorpe’s 2019 debut solo album ‘Diviner’.

You can see details of Thorpe’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

October

9 – Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal (Hayden Thorpe x Aerial)

15 – Chat’s Palace, London

November

6 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge w/ Jon Hopkins

7 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium w/ Jon Hopkins

8 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France w/ Jon Hopkins

14 – Helsinki Music Centre, Helsinki, Finland w/ Jon Hopkins

15 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany w/ Jon Hopkins

16 – Amare, Den Haag, Netherlands w/ Jon Hopkins

18 – L’Auditori, Barcelona, Spain w/ Jon Hopkins

20 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway w/ Jon Hopkins

21 – DR Koncerhuset, Copenhagen, Denmark w/ Jon Hopkins

23 – Royal Albert Hall, London w/Jon Hopkins

25 – Gota Lejon, Stockholm, Sweden w/ Jon Hopkins

26 – Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany w/ Jon Hopkins