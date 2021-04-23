Listen to Hayley Williams’ emotive cover of Broadcast’s ‘Colour Me In’

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has covered Broadcast’s ‘Colour Me In’ – you can listen to it below.

The song was previously released for 24 hours on a Voter Registration compilation, ‘Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy’ last September, a 40-track album featuring previously-unreleased recordings on Bandcamp.

You can listen to the cover here:

Earlier this week, Williams hinted that Paramore were working on their sixth album.

The Paramore singer, who released her debut solo records ‘Petals For Armor‘ and ‘Flowers For Vases / descansos‘ in 2020 and 2021 respectively, posted a screengrab on April 20 of a conversation she was having with drummer Zac Farro. In it, the two discuss “Paramore 6”, with the pair seemingly reflecting on ​getting old with the number of albums they’ve chalked up to date.

It comes after Williams said in February that she has no plans to make another solo record but will instead turn her focus back to Paramore.

In other news, Paramore are set to reissue their 2007 album ‘Riot!’ on silver vinyl this May as part of their label Fueled By Ramen’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The band’s second studio album, which came out in June 2007, featured such songs as ‘That’s What You Get’, ‘Crushcrushcrush’ and ‘Hallelujah’.

Paramore’s last album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter‘.