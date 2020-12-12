Listen to Hayley Williams’ new stripped-down version of ‘Simmer’

Hayley Williams has shared a new, stripped-down version of her song ‘Simmer’ – you can listen to it below.

Originally appearing on the Paramore frontwoman’s debut solo album, ‘Petals For Armour’ – which arrived earlier this year – the new rendition will land on her upcoming ‘Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades’ EP.

In addition to ‘Simmer’, ‘Self-Serenades’ also features the unreleased ‘Find Me Here’ and ‘Why We Ever’ from ‘Petals for Armor’.

Advertisement

“The self-serenade version of SIMMER is now available for streaming ahead of the EP release,” Williams said in an Instagram post. “if you listen closely you can hear Alf [her dog] sigh dramatically in the opening line. like mother like son.”

Listen to Williams’ acoustic take on ‘Simmer’ below:

‘Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades’ arrives on December 18 – you can pre-order it here.

Earlier this week, Williams performed an NPR Tiny Desk (Home Session), giving live premieres of tracks from her debut solo album.

Williams and her band, which included Julien Baker on guitar, played three tracks from ‘Petals For Armor’.

Advertisement

“I’ve never done this without Paramore,” the rock band’s vocalist said, while playing through ‘Pure Love’, ‘Taken’ and ‘Dead Horse’ from the debut album.

Hayley Williams released ‘Petals For Armor’ back in May. In a four-star review, NME‘s El Hunt said the album was filled with “fiercely vulnerable alt-pop,” writing: “The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.

“This would be a prescient message at any time, but seems even more so in today’s uncertain climate. We could all do with a little kindness.”