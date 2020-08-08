Listen to Hayley Williams’ tender cover of Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has shared a tender cover of Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ – you can listen to it below.

Posting on Instagram yesterday (August 7), Williams shared the Radiohead cover under the heading “the last of the serenades”, referring to her recent run of quarantine covers.

Williams also said Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ was “the top requested song throughout my brief career in self-serenadism.”

Advertisement

Writing about the cover, Williams added: “seemed sacrilegious at first until i realized that the band themselves have never once regarded what they do as precious or never-to-be-toyed with. they are never beholden to any one version of their expression and public affections don’t seem to sway them.

“so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better. for a time i pretended to be over Radiohead (iiii knowwww) but good good things always find you and welcome you back.

“so, in admiration of one of the best bands of all time – and in humility to everyone who did *not* ask for this – here’s a self-serenade of “Fake Plastic Trees”. enjoy it if you can.”

You can see the post and listen to the cover below:

Williams has been regularly publishing recordings of covers and other performances during the coronavirus pandemic. Notable performances include covers of Bjork’s ‘Unison’, SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ and Tegan and Sara’s ‘Call It Off.’

Advertisement

Last Week (August 3), Williams shared an acoustic rendition of her track ‘Simmer’.

In the video’s description, Williams described the track as having come out “six million years ago b.c. (corona) but I still love it and it keeps evolving”.

‘Simmer’ arrived back in February and was the first track lifted from Williams’ debut solo album, ‘Petals For Armor’. Upon its release, NME described the single as “a dark and twisted pop curveball” which “throws any history in the bin and starts afresh down a path of left-field pop music”.

‘Petals For Armor’ was released in May through Atlantic. The record earned a four-star review from NME, which called it “fiercely vulnerable alt-pop”.

“‘Petals for Armor’ marks another sonic departure for Williams – though her knack for offsetting dark and menacing lyrics with a sugary-sour melody very much remains,” the review read.

“The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.”