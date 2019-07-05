Listen to Headie One’s new single ‘Back To Basics’ with Skepta

It's his first new single since 'All Day'.

Headie One has today shared a new single, ‘Back To Basics’ which features Grime rapper Skepta. You can listen below.

His first single since ‘All Day’, it comes with an accompanying video too. It features a guest appearance from Skepta and both he and Headie One can be seen sparring and spitting lyrics alongside one another.

The video was directed by Hugo Jenkins from Black Dog – Ridley Scott’s production company. You can watch here.

Headie One was among the acts featured in the NME 100 at the start of 2019. “Headie One’s raucous lives show celebrate diversity and multiculturalism, a positive, life-affirming counterargument to those who would (ignorantly) claim that drill is a negative force,” wrote NME’s Jordan Bassett.

Speaking about the list, NME’s New Music Editor Thomas Smith said: “This year’s list is undoubtedly the strongest and most diverse we’ve had yet. From drill rappers ready to go mainstream to the bands and pop stars that’ll be seen dominating festival season, it’s a good representation of the artists ready to make 2019 so damn exciting.”

Headie One appeared at Glastonbury last weekend, appearing during his own set and Dave’s.

The artist is also due to perform at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals and Ibiza Rocks before heading out on a UK and Ireland tour this autumn. You can buy tickets for the shows here.

Tour Dates



October

13 – Y Plas, Cardiff

15 – The Academy, Dublin

16 – SWG3, Glasgow

18 – Academy 2, Manchester

19 – Newcastle Uni, Newcastle

21 – Leadmill, Sheffield

22 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

24 – O2 Academy, Oxford

26 – Concorde 2, Brighton

28 – SWX, Bristol

November

10 – O2 Academy, Brixton