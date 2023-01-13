Listen to Hemlocke Springs’ with new single ‘stranger danger!’

Hemlocke Springs has today (January 13) released ‘stranger danger!’, the follow-up single to her viral 2022 hit ‘girlfriend’.

‘stranger danger!’ sees Springs ruminate on the dangers of capitalism over a propulsive self-produced beat. “Eat, work, and obey,” she sings between shrieks, “adding on to debts I can’t repay”. In an Instagram post announcing the single, Springs wrote: “Probably the most stressed I’ve been in a minute, but the product is fruitful”. Listen to ‘stranger danger!’ below.

The single marks Springs’ first release since the TikTok sensation ‘girlfriend’, and will be accompanied by a music video arriving tomorrow (January 14). Earlier this month, Springs earned her place on the NME 100 list of essential emerging artists for 2023, where she joined the likes of Ice Spice, Humour and many more.

“Bright and breezy bangers from a surprise social media sensation,” NME wrote of Springs.

Springs’ debut single, ‘gimme all ur love’, arrived in May of last year, and was described by NME as “percussive pop music with an intimate and deeply emotional core, not unlike Prince during his ‘Purple Rain’ peak.”

Speaking of the audience reaction to her singles — which so far account for her entire discography — Springs told NME she’s “just flabbergasted that people are still listening… Music just always seemed like more of a hobby, and it probably didn’t help that I always heard stories about struggling artists when I was growing up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Springs spoke of garnering attention from the likes of Steve Lacy, Grimes and Remi Wolf, and discussed the debut album she hopes to release this April. “I do think people are going to be surprised,” she said of the project. “I’ve always had this fear of being boxed in, so I have a tendency to go in the opposite direction.”