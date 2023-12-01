Listen to Holly Humberstone and MUNA’s new version of ‘Into Your Room’

Holly Humberstone has joined forces with MUNA to share a re-imagined version of ‘Into Your Room’. Check it out below.

The new collaboration between Humberstone and the indie-pop band was first teased earlier this week when the singer took to her social media channels to reveal that new material was on the way.

“The rumours are true! My friends and the greatest band in the world @whereismuna have jumped on a new version of ‘into your room’,” she wrote in the caption, telling fans to keep their eyes peeled for this Friday (December 1). “It’s so sick and we all love how it came out… can’t wait for ‘into your room’ with MUNA to be yours”.

Originally, ‘In Your Room’ was released earlier this year as a single. It also appeared as the second track on Humberstone’s breakthrough debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which arrived in October.

In the re-recorded version, the singer is joined by the American indie band, who contribute vocals to the release. “I’m obsessed with MUNA and have been wanting to work with them for ages,” Humberstone said in a statement. “I’m so thankful that I finally get to have them bring their magic to one of my songs.”

Check out the new version of ‘Into Your Room’ with MUNA below.

The release of the newly-imagined song comes just ahead of Humberstone venturing over to Australia for a run of tour dates to close out 2023 and welcome in 2024.

These will kick off a stop at Lost Paradise in Glenworth Valley on December 30, and continue the following day with a slot at Heaps Good Festival in Melbourne. From there, she will make stops in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide through the first week of January before playing two shows in Japan later that month.

A number of European and UK dates are then lined up for February and March – including a slot at the Eventim Apollo venue in London – before Humberstone heads across the pond for the UK leg of her tour.

Find a list of tour dates below and visit here for remaining UK tickets and here for US tickets.

Holly Humberstone’s 2023-2024 tour dates are:

DECEMBER 2023

30 – Glenworth Valley, AU @ Lost Paradise

31 – Melbourne, AU @ Heaps Good

JANUARY 2024

3 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

4 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

06 – Adelaide, AU @ Heaps Good

10 – Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Garden Hall

11 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro

FEBRUARY

13 – Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse

14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

16 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2

17 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset (Klubben)

19 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

20 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

21 – Praha 5, CZ @ MeetFactory

23 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City

24 – Munich, DE @ Strom

25 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal Club

28 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

29 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

MARCH

8 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall Edinburgh

9 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed

12 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester

13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

15 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

16 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

MAY

5 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

9 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

17 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

27 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

29 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

In a four-star review of ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, NME praised Humberstone as creating “an imperfect rebirth”. “[It’s] a coming-of-age in which Humberstone is still wrestling with all the conflicting sides of herself: the extrovert and the introvert; the Gen Z pop star and the chronic doom-scroller who can’t text her friends back,” it read.

As for MUNA, earlier this summer the band joined up with Boygenius to perform renditions of ‘Salt In The Wound’ and ‘Silk Chiffon’ at their huge London Gunnersbury Park show.