Listen to Holly Humberstone and MUNA’s new version of ‘Into Your Room’

Holly Humberstone has joined forces with MUNA to share a re-imagined version of ‘Into Your Room’. Check it out below.
- READ MORE: Holly Humberstone bares her soul
The new collaboration between Humberstone and the indie-pop band was first teased earlier this week when the singer took to her social media channels to reveal that new material was on the way.
“The rumours are true! My friends and the greatest band in the world @whereismuna have jumped on a new version of ‘into your room’,” she wrote in the caption, telling fans to keep their eyes peeled for this Friday (December 1). “It’s so sick and we all love how it came out… can’t wait for ‘into your room’ with MUNA to be yours”.
Originally, ‘In Your Room’ was released earlier this year as a single. It also appeared as the second track on Humberstone’s breakthrough debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which arrived in October.
In the re-recorded version, the singer is joined by the American indie band, who contribute vocals to the release. “I’m obsessed with MUNA and have been wanting to work with them for ages,” Humberstone said in a statement. “I’m so thankful that I finally get to have them bring their magic to one of my songs.”
Check out the new version of ‘Into Your Room’ with MUNA below.
The release of the newly-imagined song comes just ahead of Humberstone venturing over to Australia for a run of tour dates to close out 2023 and welcome in 2024.
These will kick off a stop at Lost Paradise in Glenworth Valley on December 30, and continue the following day with a slot at Heaps Good Festival in Melbourne. From there, she will make stops in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide through the first week of January before playing two shows in Japan later that month.
A number of European and UK dates are then lined up for February and March – including a slot at the Eventim Apollo venue in London – before Humberstone heads across the pond for the UK leg of her tour.
Find a list of tour dates below and visit here for remaining UK tickets and here for US tickets.
Holly Humberstone’s 2023-2024 tour dates are:
DECEMBER 2023
30 – Glenworth Valley, AU @ Lost Paradise
31 – Melbourne, AU @ Heaps Good
JANUARY 2024
3 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
4 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
06 – Adelaide, AU @ Heaps Good
10 – Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Garden Hall
11 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro
FEBRUARY
13 – Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse
14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
16 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2
17 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset (Klubben)
19 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
20 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
21 – Praha 5, CZ @ MeetFactory
23 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City
24 – Munich, DE @ Strom
25 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal Club
28 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
29 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
MARCH
8 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall Edinburgh
9 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed
12 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester
13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
15 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
16 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
MAY
5 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
9 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
17 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
27 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
29 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
In a four-star review of ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, NME praised Humberstone as creating “an imperfect rebirth”. “[It’s] a coming-of-age in which Humberstone is still wrestling with all the conflicting sides of herself: the extrovert and the introvert; the Gen Z pop star and the chronic doom-scroller who can’t text her friends back,” it read.
As for MUNA, earlier this summer the band joined up with Boygenius to perform renditions of ‘Salt In The Wound’ and ‘Silk Chiffon’ at their huge London Gunnersbury Park show.