Listen to Horsegirl’s cover of Minutemen’s “punk manifesto” ‘History Lesson Part 2’

Horsegirl have released a cover of American punk band Minutemen’s ‘History Lesson Part 2’ – listen below.

The Chicago band, who released their debut album ‘Versions Of Modern Performance’ earlier this year, made the track available digitally for the first time today (October 27).

“‘History Lesson Part 2’ has always been a punk manifesto for us,” said Horsegirl in a statement.

“It was an unusual pick to cover considering the lyrics are so specific to Minutemen, but we thought there was something appealing too about recording a ‘History Lesson’ that doesn’t actually give you any history on us.”

Horsegirl performed at Glastonbury 2022 in June following a run of UK dates.

In a four-star review of Horsegirl’s first LP, NME wrote: “Compelling from its first note to its very last, the record presents a band who, yes, are still in their infancy, but clearly know who they are and what that sounds like.

“It doesn’t reinvent the wheel by any means, but its rushes of no wave-tinged indie-rock are fit to burst with infectious energy and intriguing experimentation that there’s no danger of it feeling old and staid.”

‘Versions Of Modern Performance’ went on to appear in NME‘s best albums of 2022 so far list, as well as our run-down of the best debut albums of the year up until the summer.

In August the band shared a new mini concert film that captured their album release show in Chicago, Illinois.

Filmed at the city’s Thalia Hall venue in June, the video titled Do You Want Horsegirl Or Do You Want the Truth? sees the band perform in front of a hometown crowd.

During the show the group also aired a cover of the Guided By Voices track ‘As We Go Up, We Go Down’ from the Ohio outfit’s 1995 album ‘Alien Lanes’.