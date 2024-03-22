Listen to Hozier’s surprise ‘Unheard EP’ of new songs

Hozier has dropped a surprise ‘Unheard EP’, comprised of previously unreleased songs. Check them out below.

The Irish singer-songwriter first began hinting at the prospect of new material on social media earlier this month – teasing fans by sharing a video of a notebook.

Now, a week after revealing that there was a new release on the way, Hozier has dropped the ‘Unheard EP’, which features four previously unreleased songs, all of which were recorded during the sessions for his latest album ‘Unreal Unearth’.

These include ‘Too Sweet’, ‘Empire Now’, ‘Fare Well’, and a final track titled ‘Wildflower and Barley’, which features the Canadian Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and activist, Allison Russell.

“It’s my pleasure to announce the release of more work from the album sessions which could not make the original release,” Hozier said of the new release. “These are songs that might’ve made it to the circles of gluttony, limbo, violence and the outward ‘ascent’ respectively but could not for different reasons. I’m very glad I’ll get to share them with you.”

Check out the full EP below.

The EP shared today (March 22) marks the first body of music shared by Hozier since he released his third album ‘Unreal Unearth’ last August – an LP which saw him secure his first-ever UK Number One.

“Hozier not only navigates different genres on ‘Unreal Unearth,’ but chooses between moments of sparseness, like the minimalist ‘To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuarithe)’ while also making space for expansive tracks,” NME wrote of the album in a four-star review.

“Hozier’s vocal abilities are on full display across ‘Unreal Unearth,’ but much like the album’s instrumentals, it’s his understanding of when to give more understated performances, as on gentle ‘I, Carrion (Icarian)’ or to go full-force, like on the end of pared-back ‘Unknown/Nth’, that make the songs triumph.”

The ‘Unheard EP’ also follows on from a huge run of 2023 live shows, which included a surprise set at Glastonbury, a sold-out show at Alexandra Palace Park, and over a million tickets sold worldwide for his headline tour, which included a show at London’s OVO Arena in Wembley.

At the time of writing, Hozier has three UK headline shows lined up for this year, all taking place in July. These kick off with a slot at Finsbury Park in London – which will be his biggest UK headline show to date – as well as outdoor shows in Chepstow and Glasgow.

Visit here for remaining tickets and check out a list of upcoming headline tour dates below.

Hozier’s 2024 UK headline shows are:

JULY

7 – London, Finsbury Park

9 – Chepstow, Chepstow Racecourse

10 – Glasgow, Glasgow Green

Shortly after the release of ‘Unreal Unearth’, Hozier sat down for an interview with NME, where he reflected on the current political and social climate across the globe, and stated that he feels the LGBTQ+ community are being targeted as scapegoats.

Asked about his longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community, and why he is so willing to speak up against oppressive attitudes without hesitation, Hozier said: “I find that a hard question to tackle in some succinct, definitive way.

“But I think you should at least try to be honest, which is what I’ve tried to do in the work. There’s always been space in my work for my own conscience and the way I view our responsibilities to the shared society we live in,” he added. “Also, I’m acutely aware – increasingly aware – that there’s always a portion of the population who are at risk of becoming scapegoated when things get difficult.”