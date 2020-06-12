Listen to ‘I Remember Everything’, the final track from John Prine

The final recorded track by the late John Prine has been released, following his death in April.

Produced by Dave Cobb, ‘I Remember Everything’ is an acoustic effort from the US songwriter, which comes accompanied by personal home video footage capturing Prine’s life away from the stage.

It comes after Prine’s music was celebrated last night with a livestream titled Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine that featured efforts from the likes of Bill Murray, Sturgill Simpson and Kacey Musgraves.

The stream raised funds for three organisations: NAMI, Make the Road New York, and Alive.

Prine passed away on April 7 after contracting coronavirus in March. He was 73 and is survived by his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine.

At the time, tributes flooded in from the likes of Roger Waters who paid tribute by sharing a cover of Prine’s song, ‘Paradise’.

‘Paradise’ appears on Prine’s eponymous debut album, released in 1971. In 2012, Rolling Stone listed the record in its 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time countdown. In a career spanning almost fifty years, John Prine won three Grammy awards, released eighteen studio albums and toured consistently.

In a separate tribute to Prine, Elvis Costello wrote that, “he was so loved by Fiona and his family and all of his friends, admirers and listeners that it was easy to believe that he would be returned to us; to laugh as he read all of those many quotations from his lyrics that acquaintances, strangers and his longest-lived pals have been sharing in these last days.”

“They tell us that a world with John Prine in it has been much better than the poorer one in which we now dwell.”